Police respond to a motorcycle crash in Mount Sinai on Friday, Sept. 16, 2016. A man died in the crash late Friday on North Country Road near Grassland Circle, Suffolk County police said. (Credit: Chris Sabella)
A man was killed in Mount Sinai on Friday night when his motorcycle went out of control, Suffolk County police said.
Joseph LeDeoux, 63, was riding a Harley-Davidson motorcycle east on North Country Road, east of Grassland Circle, at 11:10 p.m. when it went out of control and struck a utility pole, police said.
The Suffolk County Medical Examiner’s office pronounced LeDeoux, 63, of Pipe Stave Hollow Road, Mount Sinai, dead at the scene.
The motorcycle was impounded for a safety check and police are continuing to investigate.
Detectives ask anyone with information about the crash to call the sixth squad at 631-854-8652.
