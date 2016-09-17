A man was killed in Mount Sinai on Friday night when his motorcycle went out of control, Suffolk County police said.

Joseph LeDeoux, 63, was riding a Harley-Davidson motorcycle east on North Country Road, east of Grassland Circle, at 11:10 p.m. when it went out of control and struck a utility pole, police said.

The Suffolk County Medical Examiner’s office pronounced LeDeoux, 63, of Pipe Stave Hollow Road, Mount Sinai, dead at the scene.

The motorcycle was impounded for a safety check and police are continuing to investigate.

Detectives ask anyone with information about the crash to call the sixth squad at 631-854-8652.

