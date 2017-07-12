All eastbound lanes near exit 56 on Sunrise Highway have reopened after separate multivehicle collisions Wednesday evening, Suffolk County police said.

Police said a driver heading east on the highway lost control of a sedan, striking another vehicle and a guard rail before ending up in a ditch around 7 p.m.

Around the same time, officers said, a minivan struck the rear of an empty trailer being hauled by a Suburban.

Police responded to the scenes shortly thereafter, authorities said. Officers said nobody was taken to the hospital and there was no call for rescue.