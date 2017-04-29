Subscribe
    Bay Shore man, 28, reported missing, Suffolk police say

    Updated
    By  mark.morales@newsday.com

    Nadeem Mohammad was last seen leaving a Bay

    Nadeem Mohammad was last seen leaving a Bay Shore mosque in September. (Credit: SCPD)

    Suffolk County police are looking for a Bay Shore man who was reported missing last week, officials said Saturday.

    Nadeem Mohammad, 28, was last seen at the Masjid Darul Quran mosque on East 3rd Avenue in Bay Shore in September, police said in a news release.

    The missing man had moved out of his home on East Halley Lane in Central Islip last July, police said. Mohammad’s family reported...

