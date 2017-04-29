Suffolk County police are looking for a Bay Shore man who was reported missing last week, officials said Saturday.
Nadeem Mohammad, 28, was last seen at the Masjid Darul Quran mosque on East 3rd Avenue in Bay Shore in September, police said in a news release.
The missing man had moved out of his home on East Halley Lane in Central Islip last July, police said. Mohammad’s family reported...
Continue Reading
Already a Newsday or Optimum customer ?Log in
Get unlimited digital access $1 for 4 Weeks$0.99/Week Thereafter Subscribe
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.