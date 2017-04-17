The rehabilitation of the southwest corner of the Fire Island Lighthouse terrace, which was compromised in 2012 during superstorm Sandy, started Monday morning, officials said.

During the project, scheduled for completion in June, visitor access may be rerouted to the lighthouse’s northern entrance, according to a news release detailing the work that was issued by the National Park Service.

Construction may require closure of the front door of the keeper’s quarters but access to the lighthouse tower and museum will be available via the Fresnel Lens Building to the west and from the bay boardwalk to the north.

Ocean Construction Llc is doing the work on the $1.2 million project, which includes the repair of sections of the historic brick wall and terrace that flooded during Sandy. The Marmora, New Jersey-based company specializes in historic preservation.

Other work will involve the southwest corner of the terrace being dismantled to prepare for the rebuilding and strengthening of the substructure and brick, and pavers will be reset to provide a more evenly sloped surface to allow for proper drainage.

The lighthouse, built in 1858, is located on the west end of Fire Island National Seashore, adjacent to Robert Moses State Park, and is accessible year-round by car. The facility is operated by the Fire Island Lighthouse Preservation Society under a cooperation agreement with the National Park Service and the light is owned, maintained and operated by the U.S. Coast Guard.

Exhibits, a nature trail, interpretive and curriculum-based programs are offered at the lighthouse.