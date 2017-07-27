Repairs on the nearly 160-year-old Fire Island Lighthouse, which should help it ride out storms, have finished about a month behind schedule, officials said Thursday.

The $1.2 million project included shoring up the terrace and its underpinnings, weakened by superstorm Sandy in 2012, the National Park Service said in statement.

“About 4,000 bricks were removed from the southwest corner of the exterior terrace wall,” said Fire Island National Seashore facility operations specialist Dennis Mott, “which allowed us to strengthen the substructure” flooded during Sandy.

Ocean Construction LLC of Marmora, New Jersey, which specializes in historic preservation, began working in April.

“The delay was caused in part by rain, as dry conditions were needed for the stones to be set, and also for an assessment of the color and texture of the brick mortar to ensure its consistency with the historic design,” a spokeswoman for the park service said by email.

“With these historical renovation projects, it’s inevitable that you run into stuff like that,” said Chuck Haggerty, an Ocean Construction manager, who noted the project required him to ascend the lighthouse’s 189 stairs six times on just one day.

The firm strengthened the terrace substructure, repaired parts of the exterior brick wall and reset the Connecticut Bluestone terrace pavers, the park service said.

The repairs improved drainage and made the entranceway safer for visitors, it said.

The Bluestone pavers were part of the first 1826 lighthouse, which the Fire Island Lighthouse Preservation Society’s website describes as “a 74-foot high, cream colored, octagonal pyramid made of Connecticut River blue split stone.”

The nonprofit contributed $17,475 to restore the paver stones on the Keepers Quarters’ front porch, the park service said.

The first lighthouse stood at the western end of the island, next to the Fire Island Inlet. Since then, the inlet has shifted about 6 miles farther west as the winds and currents extended the beach, the society said.

Less than half the height of its successor, the original lighthouse was dismantled because it was too short to aid fishermen, sailors and other boaters, it said.

The Fire Island Lighthouse Preservation Society manages the site; the light is owned, maintained and operated by the U.S. Coast Guard.