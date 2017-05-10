Brookhaven Town opened a $1.5 million park over the weekend in Selden.

Veterans Park includes turf baseball fields and a multipurpose soccer, football and lacross field.
The park is the second of three phases totaling about $8 million for more ballfields in the area, town officials say.

The new park is at Boyle Road and Hemlock Street.

In the past few years, Brookhaven has spent an estimated $5 million on upgrades, renovations and construction of park facilities.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Councilman Kevin LaValle said he is “very excited” and that the park is much needed in the community.

For more information, call LaValle’s office at 631-451-6647.