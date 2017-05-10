Brookhaven Town opened a $1.5 million park over the weekend in Selden.
Veterans Park includes turf baseball fields and a multipurpose soccer, football and lacross field.
The park is the second of three phases totaling about $8 million for more ballfields in the area, town officials say.
The new park is at Boyle Road and Hemlock Street.
In the past few years, Brookhaven has spent an estimated $5 million on upgrades, renovations and construction of park facilities.
Councilman Kevin LaValle said he is “very excited” and that the park is much needed in the community.
For more information, call LaValle’s office at 631-451-6647.
