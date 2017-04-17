A tractor trailer caught fire on a Long Island Expressway service road in Brentwood Monday, according to Suffolk police.
The fire was reported on the south service road near Exit 53 at 2:06 p.m., police said. It was knocked down by the Brentwood Fire Department about 20 minutes later, Suffolk County Fire, Rescue and Emergency Service officials said.
No injuries were reported, according to FRES.
