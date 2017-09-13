The winner of the Republican primary for Smithtown Town supervisor remained unknown Wednesday morning, with hundreds of absentee and affidavit ballots yet to be counted in a white-knuckle race between longtime incumbent Patrick Vecchio and Councilman Ed Wehrheim.
Wehrheim had a 39-vote lead in the unofficial machine-counted results, but at least 322 absentee ballots and an unknown number of affidavit votes were still outstanding, according to Nick LaLota, Republican commissioner of the Suffolk County Board of Elections.
The unofficial count on Wednesday morning was 2,822 votes for Wehrheim and 2,783 for Vecchio.
“I never thought it would be this close,” Vecchio, the longest-serving town supervisor in the state now fighting to keep his career alive, told a reporter Tuesday night in a banquet hall at Watermill Caterers in Smithtown.
“We lost,” he told a supporter.
“You’re still in it, kid,” a well-wisher told the 86-year-old Vecchio.
