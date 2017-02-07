A meeting will be held Tuesday afternoon to discuss the November stranding of a whale in Moriches Bay and plans for a new collaboration between agencies responding to strandings in the region, officials announced.

National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Fisheries staff will present an analysis of the stranding of a 29.5-foot-long juvenile humpback whale in Moriches Bay, according to a news release from NOAA. The whale was first spotted Nov. 20 and was euthanized four days later after attempts to dislodge the animal from a sandbar were unsuccessful.

NOAA apologized for the organization’s handling of the incident in a statement posted online Dec. 9. John Bullard, regional administrator of the NOAA Fisheries Greater Atlantic Region, said in the statement that there should have been more dialogue among experts and the public about the decisions being made.

“Lessons learned” from that incident and an overview of new plans to respond to marine mammal strandings on Long Island will be presented at Tuesday’s meeting, according to the January release.

A panel of experts including NOAA stranding response coordinators, marine mammal technical experts and officials from the Riverhead Foundation, will be available to answer questions.

The meeting will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. at Brookhaven Town Hall in Farmingville and is open to the public.

Those who cannot attend may call in on 866-647-1746 and give participant code 6042534.