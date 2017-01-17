A meeting will be held next month to discuss the November stranding of a humpback whale in Moriches Bay and plans for a new collaboration between agencies responding to strandings in the region, officials announced.
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Fisheries staff are expected to present an analysis of the stranding of a 29.5-foot juvenile humpback whale in Moriches Bay, according to a news release from NOAA. The whale was first spotted Nov. 20 and was euthanized four days later after attempts to dislodge the animal from a sandbar were unsuccessful.
NOAA officials will also discuss "lessons learned by the agency and its partners," as well as plans for a "new collaboration to respond to marine mammal strandings on Long Island," according to the release.
The meeting, hosted by Rep. Lee Zeldin’s office, will be held Feb. 7 at Brookhaven Town Hall in Farmingville from 4 to 6 p.m. and is open to the public.
