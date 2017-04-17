HIGHLIGHTS Partnership must have majority of donations by July 1

Iconic Main Street theater was destroyed in a December blaze

A nonprofit is seeking to raise $7 million to purchase the Sag Harbor Cinema and restore the iconic theater that was destroyed in a December fire.

The Sag Harbor Partnership signed a contract on April 6 to buy the property from longtime owner Gerald Mallow, said April Gornik, the partnership’s vice president. But for the deal to go through, the contract’s terms stipulate the nonprofit must have the majority of the $8 million asking price in pledged donations by July 1. One donor has already pledged $1 million.

“It couldn’t be more significant,” Gornik, a Sag Harbor resident and artist, said Sunday of the theater. “The Sag Harbor sign on the cinema was a beacon and an anchor and a kind of a hearth fire for the heart of the village.”

A fire on Dec. 16 ripped through part of Main Street, damaging the cinema and four other buildings. The front of the theater was torn down, leaving a hole in the middle of the village’s busiest blocks. Only one of the damaged businesses — clothing shop Henry Lehr — has reopened. The rest are still charred and boarded up.

Gornik said the nonprofit will need to raise an additional $4 or $5 million to restore and renovate the Art Deco-style theater. Construction would not begin until next year.