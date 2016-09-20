Six apartments were damaged, their tenants displaced, by a fire that forced the evacuation of an apartment complex on Great Neck Road in North Amityville on Monday night, police said.
The fire at the Amityville Square Apartments was reported at 8:34 p.m., Suffolk County police said.
Firefighters from East Farmingdale, Copiague, Wyandanch, Amityville and Farmingdale Village responded, as did a crew from Wheatley Heights Ambulance. Police said 14 apartments were evacuated — and six were damaged by the blaze, which took about an hour and 45 minutes to bring under control.
There were no reported injuries.
The Red Cross responded to the scene, assisting tenants who were displaced, police said.
The Town of Babylon fire marshal also responded.
Police said preliminary indications from Arson Squad investigators are that the fire was noncriminal, though no determination has been made on the cause of the blaze.
Additional information was not immediately available.
