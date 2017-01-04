A man was killed Wednesday in a fire at a North Amityville house that involved an explosion, Suffolk County officials said.
The victim was found on the first floor and two others escaped, Suffolk County Fire Rescue and Emergency Services Coordinator James Campbell said.
Suffolk police said the victim, whose name was held pending notification of family, did not live at the house and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The two survivors had minor injuries and were taken to the hospital, police said. A dog also died in the fire but it was not immediately clear where the animal was found.
The origin and cause of the blaze has not been determined.
A spokeswoman for Suffolk County police said the 911 call for the fire at the Jefferson Avenue home was received about 10:40 a.m.
“There was an explosion, and we do know that the victim went back into the house to try to put out the fire,” town spokesman Brendan Cunningham said.
A spokeswoman for Suffolk police said its Homicide Squad and Arson Squad were investigating.
No one from the North Amityville Fire Department was available for comment. Four other departments - Amityville Village, Copiague, North Lindenhurst and East Farmingdale - responded, along with the Wyandanch-Wheatley Heights Ambulance Company, police said..
A Suffolk County Fire Rescue spokesman said the fire was brought under control at 11:47 a.m. and that five departments responded.
By 1 p.m. nearly half of the roof had collapsed.
