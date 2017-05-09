North Amityville residents expressed concerns Monday night at a hearing for a proposed apartment development in their neighborhood.
Bunt Development Corp. of Manhasset, wants to build 98 one-bedroom rental apartments plus a caretakers building with an apartment, office space and storage on 6 acres between Harrison Avenue and Steele Place. The proposal is before the Babylon Town planning board and requires a zoning change, from single-family homes to multiple residences.
Residents who live on Harrison and Albany Avenue, which abuts the proposed development, said they are concerned about the increase in traffic to the area, which they said already has busy roadways.
“It’s almost impossible to get out of my driveway because of the traffic,” said Rosalind Johnson, who lives on Albany almost directly across from the proposed entrance and exit for the development. “There are a number of things that have to be considered before this moves forward.”
The proposal will undergo a traffic study, attorneys for the developer said.
Residents said they would prefer the development be single-family homes, which they said would contribute more safety and stability to the community.
