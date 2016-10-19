Investigators work at the scene of fatal crash on Wednesday morning, Oct. 19, 2016, on southbound County Road 51 in Northampton. Two people were killed after the car slammed into a tree about 10 p.m. Tuesday, leaving a third person in critical condition. (Credit: James Carbone)
Two people were killed and a third clung to life Tuesday night after their vehicle crashed into the woods in Northampton, Southampton Town police said.
The driver, believed to be 19, and a passenger died after their Infiniti careened off County Road 51 near Suffolk County Community College’s Eastern Campus, Lt. Susan Ralph said. Another passenger sustained life-threatening injuries in the crash, which happened at about 10 p.m., authorities said.
A witness reported the Infiniti was speeding when it left the road, Ralph said.
Initially, two helicopters were dispatched to airlift the victims but were called off, police said.
Other details were not immediately available. Eastport firefighters also were at the scene.
