A wing of Northport Middle School will remain closed through the 2017-18 school year while further cautionary air-quality testing is conducted, Northport-East Northport Superintendent Robert Banzer said late Wednesday.

The decision follows the discovery and removal earlier this year of petroleum-based materials from a warehouse below the K-wing of the school.

“We have an opportunity here,” Banzer said at a community forum Wednesday night at the middle school. “Obviously this was not our best moment by any stretch of the imagination, so it’s an opportunity to make systemic changes and make things right.”

New test results released Wednesday revealed that no volatile organic compounds — found in many such commonly used products as nail polish and gasoline — were detected at levels above state guidelines for adult exposure.

The materials were found in late April after school officials detected fumes in the wing. At the time, four of the 24 volatile organic chemicals were at levels above the state Department of Health’s air-quality guidelines

Several of the approximately 70 people in attendance Wednesday came forward to express concerns about the potential harm posed by the fumes as well as another recent incident in which a water fountain at the middle school was mistakenly supplied by a rubber garden hose for 10 school days.

Preliminary tests showed that the water quality met drinking water standards except for iron levels, which were slightly above the standard. Some parents objected to the fact that testing was performed on the water as it is now — not when it was connected to the hose.

The district is still awaiting final water test results on any metal levels from the tap that temporarily supplied the water fountain through a hose, officials said.