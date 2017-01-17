Swift action by Northport police officers saved the life of a newborn baby who had stopped breathing and turned limp and blue Saturday afternoon, minutes after she was born on the bathroom floor of a home, officials said.

Police Officers Devin Humphreys and Steven Golub arrived at the Fifth Avenue home at about 5 p.m., responding to an emergency call of a woman who was giving birth, and found the mother on the bathroom floor holding the infant’s limp body, its umbilical cord still attached.

Humphreys — a rookie with less than year on the force — noticed the baby wasn’t breathing and acted quickly.

“PO Humphreys took the baby in her arms and found there was a complete airway obstruction,” police said in a news release. “She attempted to clear the airway using her fingers, with no success.”

Police said the officers then found an eyedropper in the home and used it to clear the baby’s mouth, throat and nose, after which she began to cough and cry.

“Coughing and crying are the sweetest sounds in the world in that situation,” said Northport Police Chief Bill Ricca.

Both mother and child were taken to Huntington Hospital by the Northport Fire Department Rescue Squad, and the baby underwent advanced medical care, police said. The child is expected to be released Wednesday.

The officers and dispatcher Dana Gunther, who instructed the 911 caller in how to care for the baby before police arrived, received commendations from the Northport Village Board of Trustees and Ricca for their actions.

Ricca said he was proud of his officers for staying calm in a stressful situation.

“When you are dealing with a child, no matter how experienced you may be, your defenses naturally break down,” he said. “They kept their composure and did what they had to do.”