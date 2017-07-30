A fire has put the pool at a Northport condominium community out of commission, possibly for the rest of the summer, officials said Sunday.

The poolhouse at the Harbour Point at Northport condominium development was burning Saturday afternoon when emergency responders were called about 12:40 p.m.

About 50 firefighters from the Northport Fire Department, with four engines and two ambulances, battled the blaze at the poolhouse, which provides mechanical equipment for the outdoor pool.

Additional support was provided by the East Northport Fire Department and the Centerport Fire Department.

The fire was “brought under control” within 20 minutes and there were no injuries reported, said Northport Fire Department Chief Brad Wine.

The cause of the fire is undetermined and is under investigation by the Suffolk Police Arson Squad, Northport Police and the Town of Huntington fire marshal.

The damage was mostly contained to the poolhouse, with smoke and water damage to the attached clubhouse, Wine said, adding that the poolhouse was “basically destroyed.”

According to local real estate agents, the Harbour Point community includes 66 townhouses along Northport Bay, with additional amenities including a pool, clubhouse, tennis court and private marina.