Northport officials could vote as soon as Tuesday on a resolution to allow a proposed hotel project to move forward in the village, officials said.
Trustees will hold a second public hearing that day on proposed zone changes to make hotels a permitted use within the village limits. The current code does not include language for hotels in Northport.
Deputy Mayor Henry Tobin said trustees could vote after the hearing Tuesday or hold the issue for further consideration, depending on public feedback and board discussion about the proposal.
Kevin J. O’Neill and Richard T. Dolce, owners of the John W. Engeman Theater, purchased a three-story building across Main Street from the venue with the goal of converting it into an upscale inn.
The first public hearing held in May showed overwhelming public support for the project, with many residents saying a new hotel would fill an unmet need in Northport.
The next public hearing will be at 6:30 p.m. in Village Hall, 224 Main St.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.