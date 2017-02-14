Northport trustees set a public hearing for March 7 on a law that would ban rooftop, outdoor dining at restaurants in much of the village.
Trustees voted last week to schedule the hearing for 6 p.m. at Village Hall, 224 Main St.
The proposed code change follows a failed effort by the owners of Skipper’s Pub to do a massive rooftop expansion.
Paul and Marie Gallowitsch, who have owned Skipper’s for four decades, sought a variance in 2015 for a $400,000 expansion to add a seasonal rooftop seafood bar. The village Zoning Board of Appeals ultimately denied the application in November 2015.
The controversial application drew passionate community support and opposition. At the time, opponents argued a rooftop establishment would lead to late-night noise and worsen parking problems.
Mayor George Doll said the proposed code change was due in part to the Skipper’s application. He also attributed it to a recent emergence of online rentals in the village through websites like Airbnb — with some advertisements boasting rooftop, outdoor party and dining space.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.