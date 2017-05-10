Northport officials met publicly late Tuesday to discuss the possibility of establishing a new village code that would allow and regulate rooftop dining.

Village officials sat down with the owners of Skipper’s Pub, a popular Main Street restaurant, for what Mayor George Doll said was the earliest stage of discussion about potential new legislation on the issue.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Doll said no decision has been made. Officials said they would also look at how other villages on Long Island have regulated rooftop dining.

Village trustees had previously considered banning rooftop, but instead passed a resolution that clarified current village code on outdoor dining to state that it only applied to sidewalk seating. They agreed to take up the issue of rooftop dining separately.

Paul and Marie Gallowitsch have spent nearly two years and thousands of dollars in their pursuit of a $400,000 rooftop addition to the restaurant they’ve owned for 40 years.

The controversial application has drawn passionate support and opposition in the community.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Opponents have argued a rooftop establishment would lead to late-night noise and worsen parking problems. Supporters have cited the waterfront view that Skipper’s could offer its customers, saying the addition would be good for the entire village.