A lawsuit filed Thursday by the state attorney general’s office is seeking damages in the millions of dollars against those convicted in the dumping of 40,000 tons of contaminated debris at Roberto Clemente Park in Brentwood.
The suit names more than two dozen contractors and subcontractors that had not been previously criminally charged.
Attorney General Eric Schneiderman announced the suit at a news conference outside the gates of Clemente Park Thursday just after 1 p.m.
In a news release, Schneiderman said the suit will fund restoration of Brentwood parks and hold responsible those parties that are “liable for making the park off-limits to Community.”
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.