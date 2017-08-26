The state is deploying New York Air National Guard members, airplanes and boats from Long Island to aid hurricane victims in Texas and Louisiana.

“As Hurricane Harvey continues to devastate the Gulf Coast, I am deploying emergency personnel and equipment to help mitigate damage and aid in the recovery effort,” Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said in a statement.

Cuomo said he spoke with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards about the storm assistance on Friday.

National Guard personnel from the Suffolk County-based 106th Rescue Wing, including rescue teams, maintenance and support staff, three rescue helicopters, one rescue plane and several boats and watercraft, were being deployed, officials said.

They are being sent from Francis S. Gabreski Airport in Westhampton Beach to Fort Hood in Texas, according to the governor’s office.

Meanwhile, New York-area disaster relief organizations were mobilizing their own volunteers and mustering supplies Saturday.

American Red Cross volunteer Elizabeth Barker, 37, of Smithtown, flew to Texas Saturday afternoon to assist in the recovery.

“It just looks like a huge storm, and there’s a lot of help that’s needed there right now,” said Barker, a former Red Cross disaster program manager, minutes before boarding her flight.

“Really, I just know from living through superstorm Sandy what it takes to run an operation this big. There’s stress and effort,” she said. “My heart goes out to everyone who is affected in Houston. I just think this will be a long recovery period for them.”

Americares, a nonprofit relief organization based in Stamford, Connecticut, had a three-member ground team flown to San Antonio, Texas, in anticipation of the storm.

By Saturday afternoon, the organization had provided four truckloads of bottled water to the Salvation Army and tetanus vaccines to medical personnel, said Garrett Ingoglia, vice president of emergency response.

Once flooding in Houston subsides, the group plans either to ship hygiene and first-aid kits to shelters or purchase supplies there, he said.