An NYPD deputy chief from West Islip who died of a Sept. 11-related illness was remembered Friday as a man who led by example and ultimately sacrificed his life because of his dedication to the job.

James Gerard Molloy was a deputy inspector at the time of the terror attacks at the World Trade Center and helped lead the rescue-and-recovery effort, NYPD Police Commissioner James O’Neill said in his eulogy at Molloy’s funeral.

“In the days, weeks, and months that followed the attacks, Jim worked with hundreds of other cops and volunteers to clear the burning pile, sifting through mountains of debris in the search for evidence and remains,” O’Neill said. “And with every breath, he was giving his life for the people of this great city. But that was his calling, because he was a New York City cop. And he was a great one.”

Molloy, 55, died Monday of an unspecified 9/11 related illness, his family said. He reportedly had brain cancer.

At Molloy’s funeral at St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church of Bay Shore, O’Neill said the department has lost 132 members “due to illnesses related to that terrorist act.”

In his 35-year career Molloy worked dozens of commands and was commanding officer of five of them. He “truly found a home” in the elite Emergency Service Unit, which suffered more losses on 9/11 than any other unit, the commissioner said.

“He loved his cops,” O’Neill said. “And he loved this department. He made it his life’s work protecting everyone who lived, worked and visited this city. And we’re all better off because of that devotion.”

The coffin carrying Molloy was escorted from the church by six uniformed NYPD officers. Burial followed at Northport Rural Cemetery in Northport.

He is survived by his wife, Mary, and daughters, Alexa and Christina.

O’Neill said that the department’s “sworn pledge” to Molloy and his family is “that all of us will do our best to live up to his immense legacy.”