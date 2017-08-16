New York State tax officials said the owner of the Golden Dolphin Diner in Huntington is working to pay the property’s tax debts and has been given back the keys.
Owner Theodore Calligeros declined to comment Wednesday on the prospect of reopening the diner, which was seized by tax officials and closed on July 26.
A spokesman for the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance said that Limnaria Corp. — doing business as the Golden Dolphin — is making an effort to reopen the establishment on Route 25A.
“If the business chooses to reopen it can,” officials said.
Tax warrants against the corporation show that the business had more than $163,000 in sales tax debt and withholding debt for 2015 and 2017, state officials said.
The diner, which at one point boasted a menu of more than 400 items, was closed for five months in 2015 for a renovation, and reopened that October with twice the space.
