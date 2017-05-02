Three people were injured Tuesday in a two-car crash in Mastic, a spokesman for the village fire department said.

“All were minor injuries,” said Mike Guarino, the officer in charge of the scene for the Mastic Fire Department. The exact nature of their injuries was not immediately available.

Suffolk police did not have immediate information on the accident.

Guarino said the accident occurred shortly before 11 a.m. at the intersection of Montauk Highway and Titmus Drive and that two Subarus were involved.

“It was almost a head-on collision,” Guarino said.

Guarino said there was a male driver in one car and a male driver and a female passenger in the other and that one of the vehicles was going west on Montauk Highway when the accident occurred. He said he was not sure in which direction the other car was traveling.

“The front driver’s side of each car was impacted,” Guarino said. He added that when firefighters arrived the three who were injured were already in Mastic ambulances and were taken to Brookhaven Memorial Hospital Medical Center for treatment.