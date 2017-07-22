Three Holbrook condominiums were damaged after a fire broke out in one of the units Saturday morning, a fire official said.
Holbrook firefighters, along with five other companies, responded to a call made at 5:22 a.m. for a blaze at 102 Colony Dr., said Chris Heinssen, chief of the Holbrook fire department.
Upon arrival, flames were shooting out of the rear of the two-story property and through the roof, Heinssen said, and quickly spread to two adjacent units.
About 60 firefighters battled the fire from the interior of the structures to contain it before a fourth condo unit was damaged, Heinssen said. It took about 45 minutes to an hour to bring the fire under control, he said.
Photos taken at the scene show firefighters on an outstretched ladder, fighting the fire that charred the rear of the building. The flames substantially damaged two of the three affected units, according to Heinssen.
All occupants of the three damaged homes had escaped before firefighters arrived on scene, Heinssen said. No injuries were reported.
A Suffolk County Police spokeswoman said in an email that the county’s arson squad was notified.
