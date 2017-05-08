A Dix Hills woman was treated for smoke inhalation following a blaze in her home, a fire official said.
The fire on Grey Birch Court broke out about 7:40 p.m. Sunday and was brought under control in about 20 minutes, according to Steve Silverman, the public information officer for the Dix Hills Fire Department.
He said firefighting crews from Huntington Manor and Melville assisted at the scene.
The woman was taken to Huntington Hospital, he said.
The cause of the fire, in the den and attic, is under investigation by the Huntington Town fire marshal and the Suffolk County Arson Squad, Silverman said.
