One firefighter was injured in an early morning fire at a gas station repair shop in North Amityville on Friday, Suffolk County fire officials said.
The firefighter, whose identity and condition were not released, was taken to Nassau University Medical Center in East Meadow with unspecified burns.
Police and fire officials said the fire at Payero Auto Repair on Route 110 was reported in a 911 call received at 2 a.m.
Firefighters from North Amityville, Amityville, Copiague, Farmingdale, East Farmingdale, South Farmingdale, North Lindenhurst and Wheatley Heights, as well as a crew from the Wyandanch-Wheatley Heights Ambulance Corps, responded.
Photos from the scene show a fire in the interior of the repair shop, which is behind a gas station with pumps located toward the street. Fire officials said the fire damage appeared to be contained to the repair shop.
Police said Arson Squad detectives are investigating the cause. Fire officials said the Town of Babylon Fire Marshal also will investigate the fire and any damage to the location.
