Swimmers were allowed to go back into the water at Robert Moses State Park’s Field 2 in Islip Town on Thursday afternoon after an investigation into a reported shark sighting was completed, a state parks official said.
George Gorman, state parks deputy regional director for Long Island, said the State Parks Police received a call from someone who said a shark had been spotted in the waters off Field 2 at Robert Moses at about 1 p.m., and swimmers had been ordered out of the water as a precaution.
But police searched the waters for about an hour and found nothing, he said.
“In an hour they [police] think they would have seen something, so we reopened the beach to swimmers,” Gorman said.
