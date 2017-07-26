Two toddlers were found unresponsive in the backyard of a Melville home Wednesday morning and were taken to a hospital in critical condition, a fire official said.
Assistant Chief David Kaplan of the Melville Fire Department said one of the toddlers was found in a swimming pool and one was found nearby on the ground.
He said a 911 call came in at 8:40 a.m. and firefighters arrived two minutes later at the home on Holly Court, just north of the Long Island Expressway service road.
He said both toddlers appeared to be about 3 years old.
Suffolk police units were also on the scene. The police department declined to comment.
