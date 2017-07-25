Five beaches in Suffolk County were closed to swimming Tuesday because of bacteria-contaminated water, health officials said.
Amityville Village Beach, Tanner Park Beach and Venetian Shores Beach in Babylon, as well as West Islip Beach and Islip Town Beach/Lake Ronkonkoma have bacterial levels that exceed acceptable standards, officials said Tuesday.
Copiague Harbor Beach in Babylon also remains closed for the same reason.
Swimming in bacteria-contaminated water can result in gastrointestinal illness, as well as infections of the eyes, ears, nose and throat, Dr. James Tomarken, Suffolk County commissioner of health, said in a news release.
Beaches will reopen after testing shows bacteria counts have dropped to acceptable levels.
For the latest information on affected beaches in Suffolk, call the bathing beach hotline at 631-852-5822 or visit http://www.suffolkcountyny.gov/Departments/HealthServices/EnvironmentalQuality/Ecology/BeachMonitoringProgram.aspx
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.