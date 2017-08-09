Southampton Town officials said Tuesday that they plan to install stop signs and yield signs at more than a dozen intersections in Hampton Bays and East Quogue to better manage traffic.

Thomas Neely, the town’s director of public transportation and traffic safety, proposed putting stop signs at 10 intersections and yield signs at six intersections.

Neely said the proposals come after officials looked at traffic control devices at 65 intersections in those hamlets, a review that could result in future sign recommendations.

“We’re seeing growth in traffic everywhere,” Neely said at a public hearing. “Now we’re finding more and more people don’t know the rules of the roads.”

Neely said stop signs would be placed on non-thruway roads, including Central Avenue, Lakewood Avenue, Rady Lane, Emily Court, Good Ground Park Drive, Harvard Drive, Pin Oak Path, Bellows Terrace Road, Randall Lane and Nautilus Drive. Yield signs are proposed at two intersections of Flocee Lane, as well as at the corners of Coolidge Road, Francis Court, Lighthouse Road and Central Avenue.

Neely said that he is open to discussing swapping some stop signs for yield signs, but that he wants to make sure vehicles “don’t just come out into the road without stopping.”

Michael Daly, a real estate agent who serves on the Southampton Town Anti-Bias Task Force, said he does not object to more signs, but feels they have already interrupted his drives.

“Some of the beautiful vistas and beautiful drives we have in our lives have been damaged from over stop-signing,” he said. “I don’t want to create a public safety hazard, but I ask we be thoughtful about putting up signs.”

The town board on Tuesday also approved amending legislation to allow police to temporarily enact or suspend no parking, no stopping and no standing zones. Officials said the law codifies practices already in place.