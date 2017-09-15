A 10-year-old boy was airlifted to Stony Brook University Hospital after Suffolk County police said he was hit by a vehicle on a street early Friday morning in Kings Park.

A fire official said the boy was headed to a school bus stop. Police could not immediately confirm that.

Kings Park Second Assistant Chief James Purser said the boy suffered serious injuries. The extent of those injuries — and, his immediate condition — were not known.

The accident occurred at the intersection of First Avenue and Carlson Avenue and was reported at 7:54 a.m., police said.

Fourth Precinct officers and the Kings Park Fire Department responded to the scene.

