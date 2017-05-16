A 22-year-old woman was airlifted to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries — and a child was taken to another hospital as a precaution — after a sport utility vehicle collided with two parked cars Monday in Cold Spring Harbor, officials said.
The crash occurred on Main Street at Turkey Lane at about 3:30 p.m., a Cold Spring Harbor Fire Department spokesman said Tuesday. The SUV overturned in the crash, officials said.
The fire official said the child, whose identity and age were not released, “self-exited the vehicle” after the crash — and was transported by Cold Spring Harbor Rescue to Huntington Hospital for precautionary reasons.
Suffolk County police said the driver was airlifted to Stony Brook University Hospital with unspecified non-life-threatening injuries. Her condition was not immediately known.
The relationship between the woman and child also was not immediately known.
The fire department spokesman said about 20 firefighters responded to the scene and said that under the direction of First Assistant Chief Justin Armbruster used “heavy rescue cutting tools” to remove the roof and free the trapped woman.
