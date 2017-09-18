The driver of a car struck by a Long Island Rail Road train in Deer Park Monday was killed in the fiery accident, officials said.

Fire officials said that reports from firefighters at the scene of the grade-level crossing were that the vehicle was “fully engulfed” after being struck by the eastbound train at about 12:30 p.m.

Deer Park First Assistant Fire Chief Philip Scarfi confirmed the driver was killed. An LIRR spokeswoman could not immediately confirm the fatality.

Fire officials said the Long Island Rail Road was suspended between Farmingdale and Ronkonkoma and Suffolk police said Carlls Path was closed between Long Island Avenue to the north and Lake Avenue to the south. The scene is west of the Deer Park station.

A railroad spokesman said there were no reported injuries among train passengers. It was not immediately clear how many people were aboard the train.

An alert to all Ronkonkoma branch customers on the MTA/LIRR website said the train involved was the 11:14 a.m. train from Penn Station, which was due in Ronkonkoma at 12:37 p.m.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

“The LIRR is in the process of securing buses for service east of Farmingdale,” the railroad said in a notice to riders. “Customers are encouraged to use alternate branches, including the Babylon, Montauk and Port Jefferson branches.”

With Lisa Irizarry