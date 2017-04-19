Authorities are investigating a Wednesday morning fire in Centereach that engulfed a house, causing it to collapse.
A spokesman for Suffolk County Fire Communications said the fire started about 10:15 a.m. at the house on Kejaro Court and that there were no reported injuries.
The blaze was battled with assistance from Selden, Farmingville and Ronkonkoma and it was declared under control by 1:20 p.m., the spokesman said.
There was no other information immediately available.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.