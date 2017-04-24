An early morning fire Monday gutted a two-story home in Oakdale, officials said.
The fire on Hewlett Lane was reported at 12:30 a.m., officials said, and photographs of the scene show the badly damaged interior and the roof partially burned away.
Homeowner Wagdy Ziada told News 12 Long Island that he felt “terrible.”
“Seventeen years we’re living here and everything lost in seconds,” he said.
News 12 reported no one was in the home at the time of the fire.
The cause of the fire was under investigation, and there were no reported injuries.
