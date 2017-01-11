The village fire marshal and the Suffolk County police arson squad are investigating a blaze that destroyed a sanitation building in Islandia early Wednesday.
Islandia Mayor Allan Dorman said the village is condemning the building at 228 Blydenburg Rd., owned by Jet Sanitation Service Corp., and it will be demolished as soon as possible.
The fire initially closed Veterans Memorial Highway in both directions for a stretch just south of the Long Island Expressway during the morning commute.
Suffolk police said they received a 911 call for a fire near Sycamore Lane and the LIE’s south service drive about 2:30 a.m.
News 12 Long Island, citing fire officials, said the roof collapsed and that the blaze was challenging because it involved compressed garbage. There were no reported injuries, according to News 12.
Dorman also said that the village fire marshal, Mike Zaleski, is working to determine the cause of the fire.
In a statement, Dorman also said, “The village is working with local residents and businesses to minimize the fire’s impact.”
A police spokeswoman also said the department’s arson squad will investigate.
