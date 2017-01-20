An unidentified person was struck and killed by an LIRR train Thursday night east of the Wyandanch station and service remained suspended in all directions at about midnight, officials said.
According to LIRR spokesman Aaron Donovan, the person was hit by a train on the Ronkonkoma line at about 9:30 p.m. He said it was not known whether the victim was a male or female and the person’s identity.
Donovan said MTA police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death and no additional details were available.
