Firefighters extinguished a blaze that engulfed an apparently empty mini school bus in Smithtown on Tuesday morning, officials said.
Suffolk police said the fire broke out about 8:30 a.m. on the bus, which was parked on Parnell Drive near Plymouth Boulevard.
Smithtown firefighters handled the fire, Suffolk Fire Rescue and Emergency Services officials said. The Smithtown department was not immediately available to comment Tuesday.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.