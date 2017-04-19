Occupants of a Baywood house that went on fire Wednesday morning made it out safely, officials said.
A Suffolk County Fire Communications spokesman said the fire started at the Udall Road home shortly after 11 a.m. and was brought under control by 1 p.m.
A photograph from the scene shows that at least the roof of the house appears to be badly damaged, with flames shooting out creating large plumes of smoke.
There were people inside of the home at the time, a Suffolk County police spokesman said, but they were helped to safety. Information about the number of people was not immediately available. The spokesman said the occupants were being assisted by the Red Cross.
There were no injuries, officials said.
The Suffolk Fire Communications spokesman said fire departments from Brentwood, Bay Shore, Islip, West Islip and Deer Park battled fought the fire.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.