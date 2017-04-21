Smithtown East school officials have stepped up security at school for classes Friday and for the evening’s junior prom after threatening written statements were found in the school.

In a call to parents Thursday, Kevin Simmons, principal of Smithtown High School East, said he was “made aware of threatening statements written in student bathrooms” referencing the junior prom. “Suffolk County Police were notified immediately and a thorough investigation has been initiated and is currently ongoing,” he said.

There is a police presence on campus during the day and there will be one during the prom, he said. Additional security guards are in the building throughout the school day and will be present during the prom, which is at the school, he said.

Student backpacks and belongings are being searched before students enter the building at the school and at the prom.

“Police will aggressively pursue the person who wrote the graffiti and the district will prosecute that person to the fullest extent of the law,” Simmons said in the call. “Please be assured that district personnel are trained in the procedures that will enable our students to attend school in a safe and orderly environment.”

District officials had no further comment.