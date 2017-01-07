Civic leaders in East Quogue held a public meeting Saturday to discuss a controversial development proposal in advance of a Southampton Town Board hearing on the project.

“The Hills,” as the development is called, would add 118 high-end homes, a golf course, an underground parking lot and other amenities to a 167-acre site in the Pine Barrens.

Opponents of the plan say that it will imperil the region’s groundwater and ecosystem, and change the character of the area.

About 80 people braved the snowstorm brewing Saturday morning to hear presentations on the plan by elected officials, civic leaders, and legal, planning, and environmental specialists.

“It’s clear-cut that this is a bad project for East Quogue, it’s a bad project for the Town of Southampton, and it’s a bad project for the region,” said Fred Thiele, a state assemblyman who represents the district.

“It does not fit in the character of our community,” Suffolk County Legislator Bridget Fleming said.

Representatives of Discovery Land Company, the Arizona-based firm proposing the development, attended the meeting but did not speak. The company did not respond to a request for comment.

Christopher Gobler, a professor of marine biology at Stony Brook University, said the proposal could increase the amount of nitrogen that seeps into the groundwater and Shinnecock Bay. Nitrogen has already damaged the local ecosystem, he said, by degrading salt marshes that protect the land from coastal flooding.

A proposed conceptual alternative to The Hills at Southampton development, on display at an East Quogue Civic Association meeting held at the East Quogue Elementary School in Quogue, Jan. 7, 2017. Photo Credit: Gordon M. Grant A proposed conceptual alternative to The Hills at Southampton development, on display at an East Quogue Civic Association meeting held at the East Quogue Elementary School in Quogue, Jan. 7, 2017. Photo Credit: Gordon M. Grant

Lisa Liquori, former director of planning in East Hampton, presented an alternative proposal that she said would develop far less of the site and include less fertilized turf, among other differences with the company’s design.

Discovery Land first proposed the project in May 2013, according to Al Algieri, the president of the East Quogue Civic Association, which organized the meeting.

Since then, he said the company has submitted four draft environmental impact statements, only the last of which was finally accepted as complete by the Southampton Town Board, in late 2016.

The board has not approved any other aspects of the plan so far, he said, including a zoning code exemption to build the 18-hole golf course.

The meeting Saturday was cut short before the public comment section due to the intensifying snow storm.

The Town Board hearing will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday at East Quogue Elementary School.