Twin 3-year-old boys accidentally drowned in the family’s Melville pool Wednesday morning despite the frantic efforts of their mom and emergency responders who jumped in the pool to save them, officials said.

Det. Lt. Kevin Beyrer, commanding officer of the Suffolk County police homicide squad, said the mother of the children called 911 about 8:40 a.m. after she discovered one of her twin boys floating in the pool.

The mother had just woken up, looked out the window and saw one of the twins floating in the pool. She ran outside and retrieved the child from the pool, began CPR and called 911 on a speaker phone, Beyrer said.

“She relays to the responding officers and rescue personnel that she’s got another son, that she doesn’t know where he is,” said Beyrer. “Rescue personnel, police officers and eventually her jump in the pool and find the other boy in the pool.”

Assistant Chief David Kaplan of the Melville Fire Department said firefighters arrived two minutes after the 911 call and four of them were among those who jumped into the pool.

Both boys were pronounced dead at Plainview Hospital.

“The hospital worked feverishly for a different outcome but it was not to be today,” Andrea Mineo, a spokeswoman for Plainview Hospital said shortly before noon.

It’s unclear, Beyrer said, how the children got out of the house and into the backyard.

“This appears to be a tragic accident,” Beyrer said.

Beyrer said the family apparently moved into the home recently, and the children’s father had left for work before the children were discovered. The family also has a 5-year-old son who was not involved in the pool accident.

Beyrer said the pool’s water was murky, but appeared to be in compliance with Huntington Town code rules.

“An initial observation of the yard, everything appears to be compliant and put to code,” Beyrer said.

The names of the children will be released later Wednesday, Beyrer said.

Laura Alvarez, who was working as a baby sitter at a Holly Court home Wednesday morning, said she heard the incident and saw police on the street.

“I’m feeling very bad,” said Alvarez, as she hugged one of her young charges in the home’s doorway. “I have a son.”

With William Murphy