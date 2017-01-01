Oh deer.
Oh deer.
A wayward deer was freed from a net by Suffolk County police Sunday, after they responded to a 911 call at a home on Pennsylvania Avenue in Medford.
Officers were called to the scene about 4:45 p.m. The deer’s head was caught on netting that stretched across the yard.
Officers James Bowen and Anthony Russo were able to hold down the deer and cut the netting, which took about 15 minutes. They were assisted by Fifth Precinct Officer Anthony Fanwick and several good Samaritans.
The deer ran off right after it was freed, police said.
