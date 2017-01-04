A school bus collided with a van Wednesday afternoon in East Moriches and the driver of the minivan was airlifted to a hospital, police said.

Neither children nor the driver of the bus were hurt in the 3:15 p.m. crash on Frowein Road near Pine Street, Suffolk police said.

Police said Elsy Yamileth, 37, of Center Moriches was driving the minivan eastbound on Frowein Road when she tried to turn south on Pine Street but made too wide a turn and struck the side of a northbound school bus idling at the traffic light.

A Suffolk County police helicopter was dispatched to transport Yamileth to Stony Brook University Hospital, where she was listed in guarded condition. The extent of her injuries was not available.