Firefighters at the scene of a fatal fire on Ferndale Avenue in Selden Monday morning, Sept. 19, 2016. (Credit: Chris Sabella)
One person is dead after an early morning fire at a home in Selden on Monday, fire officials said.
The victim was described only as an older woman by Suffolk County fire officials. It was not immediately clear if anyone else was in the home — or if there were other injuries.
The fire at the home on Ferndale Avenue was reported at 6:33 a.m., fire officials said.
The house is located
The house is located between Galaxie Lane and South Evergreen Drive.
Firefighters from Selden, Coram, Centereach, Farmingville and Terryville all responded to the scene. So did crews from Port Jefferson Ambulance and Stony Brook Fire Department Ambulance. An engine from Gordon Heights was sent to cover additional calls at Selden, officials said.
The cause of the fire was not immediately known.
