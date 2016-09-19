Homicide and arson investigators are trying to determine the cause of an early morning fire that killed an 85-year-old woman Monday in Selden, Suffolk County police said.
Police identified the victim as Eufemia Smith, of Ferndale Avenue. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
The cause of the fire is undetermined, but police said initial indications are that the blaze is “noncriminal.” Police believe the woman was alone in the home when the fire occurred.
There were no other reported injuries.
Suffolk fire officials said the fire was reported at 6:33 a.m.
The house is located between Galaxie Lane and South Evergreen Drive.
Firefighters from Selden, Coram, Centereach, Farmingville and Terryville all responded, as did crews from Port Jefferson Ambulance and Stony Brook Fire Department Ambulance.
An engine from Gordon Heights was sent to cover additional calls at Selden, officials said.
