One person was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital after being injured in a fire at a 55-and-over condo complex Wednesday morning in Stony Brook, Suffolk County police said.
The condition of the patient was not immediately known.
Police have not released any information on the victim and said the investigation into the incident was continuing.
The fire at the complex on Strathmore Gate Drive was reported at 10:23 a.m. Firefighters from Stony Brook, St. James, Nesconset and Setauket all responded. Additional details were not immediately available.
